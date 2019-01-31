22 Clergy Members Have Been Credibly Accused Of Abusing Minors In The Austin Diocese

Austin’s Catholic Diocese says 22 clergy members have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors over the past seven decades.

In an announcement today, Austin Bishop Joe Vásquez apologized "to the victims and their families for the diocese's failures."

"It is my prayer and hope that publishing this list will help to bring healing from the hurt and anger caused by the lack of accountability and transparency on the part of church leadership," Vásquez said.

The diocese cautioned in its announcement that these allegations “have not been substantiated or proven” to the diocese or authorities. It hired independent legal counsel to search for allegations and determine whether they were credible under state law. However, that determination, the diocese says, doesn’t “establish that a crime was committed.”

The diocese says victims were all under 17 at the time of the alleged abuse, and that the timeframe of the allegations stretches back 70 years. Only one of the 22 clergy members is still active in the church. All the credible allegations occurred within the Diocese of Austin, which covers 25 counties in the Central Texas area.

The diocese says it will maintain the list and add to it if any other credible allegations surface. It also urged anyone who has experienced abuse to report it to law enforcement.

Fourteen other dioceses in Texas are expected to announce similar lists today.

Texas' dioceses announced their intention to release the names in October, along with a plan to revamp the process of documenting abuse allegations. It was spurred by revelations last year of massive cover-ups of abuse allegations in Catholic parishes across the world, including a case involving hundreds of abuse allegations in Pennsylvania.

You can read the list in its entirety below.

Aguilar, Ricardo Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Laicized

Birth: 1959

Ordination: 1995

Removal from Ministry: 2011

Laicization: 2017



Clogan, Paul M. Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Portland, Maine

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1999

Death: 2012



Delaney, Daniel Joseph Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1946

Ordination: 1973

Death: 2008



Drinan, Daniel Michael Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Congregation of Missionaries, Sons of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Current Status: Laicized

Birth: 1948

Ordination: 1977

Removal from Ministry: 2002

Expulsion: 2006

Laicization: 2014



Eggerling, Milton Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Oakland, previously of the Diocese of Sioux Falls

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1921

Ordination: 1954

Death: 2008



Faust, Claude Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1914

Ordination: 1939

Death: 1973



Gallagher, James Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin (Deacon)

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1932

Diaconate Ordination: 1984

Death: 2005



Garcia, Jim Castro (a/k/a Santiago) Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica

Current Status: Priest for the Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica

Birth: 1968

Ordination: 2017

Additional Information: Dismissed from seminary for the Diocese of Austin in 2011. Later ordained for the Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica.



Greenwell, James H. Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Third Order Regular of St. Francis, previously of the Order of Friars Minor

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1924

Ordination: 1954

Death: 2012



Hand, Jr., Chester Culver Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1920

Ordination: 1986

Death: 2002



Kinder, Conrad Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Society of the Divine Word

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1891

Ordination: 1921

Death: 1978



Krol, Michael Francis Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1945

Death: 1996



Muller, Gerald Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Congregation of Holy Cross (Religious Brother)

Current Status: Restricted

Birth: 1927

Vows: 1946

Removal from Ministry: 2017

Restricted: 2017



Nowery, C. Richard Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Congregation of Holy Cross

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1938

Ordination: 1968

Death: 2018



O'Connor, James R. Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Laicized

Birth: 1942

Ordination: 1969

Removal from Ministry: 2004

Laicization: 2018



Ozuna, Rafael Rendon Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin (Deacon)

Current Status: Laicized

Birth: 1944

Diaconate Ordination: 2007

Removal from Ministry: 2010

Laicization: 2013

Reyes, Longinus Juventius (a/k/a Lonnie) Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Removed from Ministry, Retired

Birth: 1942

Ordination: 1969

Removal from Ministry: 2004

Retirement: 2004



Robles, Victor G. Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin, previously of the Society of Jesus

Current Status: Removed from Ministry, Retired

Birth: 1953

Ordination: 1986

Removal from Ministry: 2002

Retirement: 2009



Tijerina, Alberto Matta Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin, previously of the Diocese of San Angelo

Current Status: Removed from Ministry

Birth: 1954

Ordination: 1980

Removal from Ministry: 1993



Waiches, Vincent Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of San Diego, previously of the Society of the Divine Word

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1919

Ordination: 1946

Death: 1995



Willemsen, Adrianus Johannes (a/k/a Andy, Andrew, Andre) Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin, previously of the Congregation of the Mission of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Current Status: Deceased

Birth: 1928

Ordination: 1954

Death: 2012



Wozniak, Louis J. Assignment Information

Diocese or Religious Order: Diocese of Austin

Current Status: Removed from Ministry, Retired

Birth: 1926

Ordination: 1951

Removal from Ministry: 2015

Retirement: 1999

This post has been updated.