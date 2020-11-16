Catholic Church

-
From Texas Standard:The nonprofit news organization ProPublica released a database this week of Catholic clergy members "credibly accused of sexual abuse…
From Texas Standard:In tiny Zabcikville, some 90 minutes north of Austin, you’re bound to run into Green’s Sausage House. The popular spot has been around…
Vatican officials have just wrapped up an unprecedented four-day gathering, all about the sexual abuse that’s shaken the church to its core. At the same…
Austin’s Catholic Diocese says 22 clergy members have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors over the past seven decades. In an announcement…
The Diocese of Austin says it will release the names of clergy who have been accused of molestation.In a statement this afternoon, Austin Bishop Joe…
From Texas Standard:Last week, a priest went missing from his Texas parish, and a U.S. cardinal missed his trip to Ireland with Pope Francis. Both have…
The pontiff's comments were in a letter penned nearly a week after a Pennsylvania grand jury report detailed decades of alleged child abuse and cover-ups. "We abandoned them," Francis wrote.