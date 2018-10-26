Activists Simulate Burundians' Trek For Clean Water As A Reminder They Are 'Blessed'

Ever since Austin issued an order to boil water, many residents have wondered how long it'll be before the city has clean drinking water. That's a question the Gazelle Foundation has been asking for years – just not about Austin.

The local nonprofit works to build clean-water systems in Burundi, one of the poorest countries on earth. Co-founder Gilbert Tuhabonye, a genocide survivor from the central African nation, says he remembers having to walk at least 4 miles each day to get a few gallons of untreated water for his family.

Tuhabonye gathered a small group in Austin on Friday to simulate the daily journey of many Burundians. They filled some plastic jerry cans with 5 gallons of water and hoisted them onto their heads. Then they walked from Auditorium Shores to the Texas Capitol.

The Gazelle Foundation is hosting a Run for the Water fundraising event Nov. 4.