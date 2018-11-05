Amazon Reportedly Changes Plans: Now Settling On Finalists For HQ2 – And HQ3.

  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

It appears the end is near for Amazon’s search for a location for a second headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal reported today that the company has changed its initial plans and will select two cities for what would reportedly be – in effect –  two HQ2s. The new plan would mean an even split of the planned 50,000 employees to two locations. The Journal reported the finalists are New York, Dallas and Crystal City, Va. (which is part of the Washington, D.C., suburb of Arlington).

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Amazon is in final negotiations with Arlington. Amazon executives did not deny that report, but chided city officials for “leaking.”

The Post is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Officially, Amazon says no final decision has been made, though it has said it will be made before the end of the year.

KUT's Jennifer Stayton sat down with Adler to talk about the potential he sees if Amazon were to pick Austin.