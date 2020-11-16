-
Pflugerville will be home to Amazon’s next order fulfillment center in Central Texas.The company made official Wednesday what has been an open secret…
-
Morning Edition is now available on-demand on all Alexa-enabled smart speakers. Just say, "Alexa, play Morning Edition," and you will hear the last hour…
-
If you were relieved by last year’s announcement that Amazon’s HQ2 would go elsewhere – along with its potential 50,000 employees over 15 years – know…
-
Amazon will create 800 new jobs in engineering, research and cloud computing in Austin, the tech giant announced Thursday.In a press release, the company…
-
After more than a year of lists and speculation, Austin's bid to secure Amazon's second headquarters is over. According to NPR, Austin joins a long list…
-
After a yearlong search, Amazon announced Tuesday that it will divide its second headquarters between the Long Island City neighborhood in Queens and Arlington in Northern Virginia.
-
Steve Adler And Laura Morrison Want To Be Austin's Next Mayor. Here's How They Stand On Major IssuesFormer Austin City Council member Laura Morrison is challenging Mayor Steve Adler this Election Day. Both candidates talked with KUT about why they are…
-
It appears the end is near for Amazon’s search for a location for a second headquarters.The Wall Street Journal reported today that the company has…
-
From Texas Standard:One question Amazon's Alexa won't be able to answer – at least not yet – is where Amazon will build its next headquarters.It's been a…
-
From Texas Standard.A year ago Saturday, Amazon announced it was buying Whole Foods, prompting a flurry of questions about what it meant for the country’s…