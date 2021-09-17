Austin Public Health Partners With Amazon, Central Texas Food Bank To Expand At-Home Food Delivery

Austin's health authority is expanding its program to deliver food to those in need across Travis County.

Austin Public Health partnered with the Central Texas Food Bank and Amazon to deliver shelf-stable items like dried beans and canned fruits and vegetables to qualifying residents.

Residents must live in Travis County and be over 60 or live in a household with children and need food assistance. Veterans, active-duty military and Austinites with disabilities or conditions that prevent them from going to in-person food distributions also qualify.

The health authority says Amazon will provide contactless delivery every month.

Austinites in need of food assistance can call Austin Public Health's neighborhood centers to see if they qualify for the deliveries and enroll. You can find your nearest neighborhood center below: