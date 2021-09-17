© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Austin Public Health Partners With Amazon, Central Texas Food Bank To Expand At-Home Food Delivery

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published September 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT
Cars line up to receive boxes of food.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Cars line up to receive boxes of food during a Central Texas Food Bank emergency food relief distribution at Toney Burger Stadium on April 30.

Austin's health authority is expanding its program to deliver food to those in need across Travis County.

Austin Public Health partnered with the Central Texas Food Bank and Amazon to deliver shelf-stable items like dried beans and canned fruits and vegetables to qualifying residents.

Residents must live in Travis County and be over 60 or live in a household with children and need food assistance. Veterans, active-duty military and Austinites with disabilities or conditions that prevent them from going to in-person food distributions also qualify.

The health authority says Amazon will provide contactless delivery every month.

Austinites in need of food assistance can call Austin Public Health's neighborhood centers to see if they qualify for the deliveries and enroll. You can find your nearest neighborhood center below:

Tags

HealthAustin Public HealthAmazonCentral Texas Food BankFood Insecurity
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content