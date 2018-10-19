The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Oct. 19, 2018

By Art Levy 1 hour ago
  • Moving Panoramas perform at 2nd Street Soundcheck in 2016.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition. 

"Don't Forget About Me" by Noname

First up, here's a recent ACL Fest standout by the name of ... Noname. The rapper started out in Chicago's poetry community before branching out into self-produced, self-released music. "Don't Forget About Me" is a song that is so conversational, Noname sounds like she’s right there in the room with you.
 

"Baby Blues" by Moving Panoramas

Next up, a new song from former KUTX Artist of the Month Moving Panoramas. This is a band that blends harmonies and rock 'n' roll for a sound that is both dreamy and driving. Their new record is out next year, but for now, we got “Baby Blues.”

"Symbol" by Adrianne Lenker

The last song this week comes from Adrianne Lenker, the singer and guitarist for the band Big Thief. Lenker just put out a solo record, and she shows why she’s considered one of the best songwriters around. “Symbol” is a quiet and hypnotic little song that shows you don’t need a lot of chords to make a big impact.

Produced by Art Levy

Tags: 
The Best Songs Ever ... This Week

