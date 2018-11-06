Follow NPR's Live Coverage Of The 2018 Midterm Elections By NPR Staff • 26 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email NPR reporters will be posting results and offering analysis through Tuesday night. Loading... Tags: 2018 ElectionsTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content LIVE: As Many As 100,000 Travis County Voters Could Cast Ballots This Election Day By Andrew Weber • 6 hours ago Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT It's Election Day! Polls in Travis County close at 7 p.m. Turnout was strong across Texas during early voting, far surpassing participation in the 2014 midterms. We'll see if that momentum continues today. Know Your Rights On Election Day In Texas By Matt Largey • 1 hour ago Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT It's Election Day — and before you head to the polls (if you haven't already during early voting), make sure you know your rights as a voter. It's Election Day. Here's What You Need To Know To Vote Today. By Matt Largey • 9 hours ago Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT Turnout was strong during early voting in Texas — more than 47 percent of registered voters in Travis County have already cast ballots.