Follow NPR's Live Coverage Of The 2018 Midterm Elections

By 26 minutes ago

NPR reporters will be posting results and offering analysis through Tuesday night.

2018 Elections

Related Content

LIVE: As Many As 100,000 Travis County Voters Could Cast Ballots This Election Day

By 6 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

It's Election Day! Polls in Travis County close at 7 p.m. Turnout was strong across Texas during early voting, far surpassing participation in the 2014 midterms. We'll see if that momentum continues today.

Know Your Rights On Election Day In Texas

By 1 hour ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

It's Election Day — and before you head to the polls (if you haven't already during early voting), make sure you know your rights as a voter.

It's Election Day. Here's What You Need To Know To Vote Today.

By 9 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Turnout was strong during early voting in Texas — more than 47 percent of registered voters in Travis County have already cast ballots.