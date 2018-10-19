Here's Why People Have Opinions About Prop K, A Seemingly Boring City Proposition About Auditing

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

At face value, Proposition K seems pretty milquetoast. It's about auditing. Not a dollars-and-cents, scream-into-the-void-while-hoping-you-don't-go-to-federal-prison-for-tax-fraud kind of audit. It's, seemingly, about efficiency, about how well city departments function and where the proverbial fat could be trimmed.

That's how the political action committee Citizens for an Accountable Austin pitched it when it collected more than 30,000 signatures to get the proposition on the ballot.

So, a vote for Prop K would get the ball rolling on a third-party audit of every nook and cranny of the $4-billion bureaucratic behemoth that is the City of Austin.

Supporters argue – according to their polling – a whopping 81 percent of Austinites agree with them, that the effort would bolster transparency at the city, and that the city's current oversight isn't as comprehensive as it could be.

Opponents argue that the city already has an auditor's office that does just that – it audits city programs and regulations to see what works, what doesn't and what could use some attention at the City Hall dais.

Those same opponents would further argue that a politically motivated PAC initiated the effort with a misleading petition, that Prop K's backers have been less than forthright about their funding sources, and that the effort is a ploy to undermine the City of Austin's autonomy.

Ultimately, the decision is up to you, the voter.

Here's a look at what you'll be seeing at the end of the lengthy list of municipal ballot measures.

Without using the existing internal City Auditor or existing independent external auditor, shall the City Code be amended to require an efficiency study of the City’s operational and fiscal performance performed by a third-party audit consultant, at an estimated cost of $1 million–$5 million?

RELATED | What Are The Propositions Austin Voters Will Decide On This November? It's An Alphabet Soup.

Tags: 
2018 Elections
Austin City Council
Prop K

Related Content

Here Are The 2018 Congressional Races In Central Texas We're Watching

By Oct 18, 2018
Liam James Doyle / NPR

Ninety-three percent of eligible voters have registered in Travis County and are ready to vote in the Nov. 6 elections. Now comes the hard part: actually going to vote.

We've put together this list of candidates running for Congress in Central Texas. To find out what's going to be on your ballot, including what congressional district you live in, go here and type in your address.  

Here Are The 2018 State House Races In Central Texas We're Watching

By 17 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The 2018 midterms have turned into one of the most competitive elections across the country, with more candidates running in more places. That's certainly been true in Texas, as the state's Democrats have come off the mat to field candidates in all congressional and statewide races.

Here Are The Candidates For Austin ISD Board Of Trustees

By Oct 15, 2018
Children walk down a hallway at a school.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Five seats on the Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will be on the ballot Nov. 6. 

The role of the school board is to oversee the AISD superintendent and district administration. The board votes on district policy and budgets, and sets tax rates. Members serve four-year terms. You can see which district you live in here.

'Prop A' Could Bring Unprecedented Investment In Affordable Housing In Austin

By Oct 17, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin voters will decide this November on the fate of seven bond propositions totaling $925 million. Proposition A asks voters to decide on a $250 million bond for affordable housing. 