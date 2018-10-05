Houston-Based Mattress Firm Files For Bankruptcy, Will Close Hundreds Of Stores

By Houston Public Media 43 minutes ago
  • There are 76 Mattress Firm locations in the Austin area.
    There are 76 Mattress Firm locations in the Austin area.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Mattress Firm has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close up to 700 stores, the Houston-based chain announced Friday. About 200 stores are expected to close in the next few days, and decisions about additional store closings will be made soon after.

Steve Stagner, the company’s CEO, said the stores that will close are “in certain markets where we have too many locations in close proximity to each other.”

RELATED | Why Are There So Many Mattress Stores In Austin?

He said the company intends to use “the additional liquidity” from the bankruptcy to “open new stores in new markets, and strategically expand in existing markets where we see the greatest opportunities to serve our customers.”

From Houston Public Media

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Tags: 
Mattress Firm

Related Content

Why Are There So Many Mattress Stores In Austin?

By Aug 8, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon / KUT

Austin has grown through the years – more people, more traffic – and with that growth has come lots and lots of mattress stores. If you ever make the drive on Anderson Lane in North Austin, you know there is no shortage of places to buy a mattress.