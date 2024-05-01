Get Involved spotlight: American Botanical Council

From American Botanical Council, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

At the American Botanical Council, we are passionate about helping people live healthier lives through the responsible use of herbs and medicinal plants. We are an independent, nonprofit research and educational organization committed to providing you with the most reliable, up-to- date information about herbs based on modern science and traditional wisdom. Our publications are extensively peer-reviewed, and include a vast selection of periodicals, books, safety reviews, searchable online databases, and more.

From our headquarters at the Case Mill Homestead in Austin, we work with a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the herbal and medicinal plant community. This includes businesses, academic researchers, healthcare professionals, nonprofit organizations, educators, media, government, consumers, and many others. As an organization with members in over 80 countries, our reach is international.

ABC is considered a reliable and trusted authority in the herbal community for many reasons — an important one being that ABC focuses on relevant science, and most of ABC’s content is peer reviewed by knowledgeable experts. Our goal is to disseminate factual, responsible, reliable information about the proven benefits that botanicals can provide for people, animals, and the planet.

We want to provide you with reliable information that can help you in your personal or professional interests, including making informed decisions that help you and others live a healthier life through the responsible use of medicinal plants.

How to Get Involved

Membership: as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, ABC depends on Members to support our educational programs. In exchange, we provide our members with many valuable benefits, including:

● a subscription to HerbalGram, the quarterly peer-reviewed journal of the American Botanical Council

● electronic publications containing original articles, update on events and media, and a newsletter addressing botanical adulterants issues

● access to the many information-rich databases in the password-protected areas of our website

Memberships are available for individuals, academics, businesses, libraries, and more.

Volunteering: there are so many ways you can help ABC accomplish its mission of educating the public on the sensible use of herbal medicine.

● Volunteer in the gardens and greenhouse. Get some exercise while learning about gardening, growing, harvesting, and using medicinal plants.

● Have library experience? Help ABC get its library organized and cataloged.

● ABC has plenty of miscellaneous administrative tasks that require no previous training to fulfill.



