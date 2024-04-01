Get Involved spotlight: Texas Cultural Trust

From the Texas Cultural Trust, this month's spotlight nonprofit:



What We Do

The Texas Cultural Trust is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, based in Austin, Texas, whose mission is to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas while spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state. Together with our partners, we are shaping the cultural, educational, and economic future of Texas.

Our Programs The Texas Cultural Trust manages various programs to heighten awareness and support for the arts as essential to improving public education and stimulating economic growth. These programs include the following:

Texas Young Masters

Texas Young Masters, a joint program between the Texas Cultural Trust and the Texas Commission on the Arts, awards $10,000 in scholarship grants over two years to 8th through 11th-grade students who demonstrate excellence in the arts. The Trust recently announced the 2024 Class of Texas Young Masters and will be honoring these fifteen young artists at the biennial Texas Young Masters celebration and awards show on April 16, 2024, at ZACH Theatre in Austin, Texas. The awards show, emceed by We Are Austin’s Trevor Scott, will showcase the Young Masters’ talents and feature special performances from guests including singer and guitarist Ray Benson from Asleep At The Wheel. Please find ticketing information for the upcoming event and additional details here.

Art Can

Through Art Can, the Trust conducts research and publishes data quantifying the economic, educational, and cultural impact of the arts in Texas (view the 2023 State of the Arts Report).

Texas Medal of Arts Awards

The Texas Medal of Arts Awards is the Trust’s signature fundraising event. Every biennium, the Trust celebrates excellence in the arts by spotlighting Texas luminaries and leaders who have achieved greatness through their creative talents, as well as those whose generosity has opened doors to artistic opportunity for Texans of all ages.

Arts Access

The Arts Access program examines the needs and opportunities to provide support within Texas communities to increase access to the arts, culture, and arts education, with a focus on Title I schools.

Texas Women for the Arts

Texas Women for the Arts is a statewide giving circle and membership program, comprised of influential women across Texas with the mission to awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child.

Partners in the Arts

Partners in the Arts is a membership program with a growing consortium of arts organizations, artists, and arts patrons across Texas.

How To Get Involved

While the Texas Cultural Trust is always in need of volunteers (find volunteer form and contact information here), we are currently looking for event volunteers for our upcoming Texas Young Masters celebration on April 16th in Austin at ZACH Theatre, to help with set up, guest management, and potentially performer/talent management. If interested, please reach out to Amanda Sullins at asullins@txculturaltrust.org. Fellow Texans and Austinites can also support the Trust year-round by spreading the word about TXCT’s programs and initiatives, attending TXCT events and award shows, and more.

Connect With Us

Website: https://txculturaltrust.org/

Socials: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Email: info@txculturaltrust.org

