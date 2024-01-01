Get Involved spotlight: The New Philanthropists

From The New Philanthropists, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

The New Philanthropists is an organization that cultivates diversity, equity and inclusion values on nonprofit boards in order for leaders of color to gain access and opportunity into board service, sustains a board leadership model where ALL can thrive through an anti-racist comprehensive process, and enables nonprofits to be more effective stewards of public trust so that their communities are better served.

In 2021, BoardSource's Leading with Intent Report revealed that nationally 78% of nonprofit board members reported as White. According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, at least 60% of nonprofits serve people of color. This diversity gap has existed for generations and affects communities of color in significant ways. Despite the magnitude of the problem, we know there is a better way forward through TNP.

Our comprehensive approach addresses structural racism head-on by advancing equity in social sector leadership and achieving better community outcomes. TNP is addressing the leadership gap that exists Austin by developing community-wide programs that bridge leaders of color with nonprofit, social service agency boards.

TNP’s programming is centered on creating sustainable cultural shifts on nonprofit boards and providing the support and access that leaders of color need to be successful board members. Through mentoring, workshops, and an equity framework we are helping leaders and board members lead with a culturally conscious perspective and take part in important work of transforming into “new philanthropists.” As of 2023, we have matched over 50 board members with over 40 nonprofit boards and have worked with over 60 nonprofits in bringing representation to their boards.

If you are interested in volunteering your time as a board member, we invite you to learn more about our Board Matching Program and Board Mentors of Color Program.

If you lead or serve on a nonprofit and would like to learn more about how to bring representation to your board, we invite you to learn more about our First Look Board Diversity & Inclusion Assessment Program and our Board Matching Program.

Connect with us here:

Keep up with our events and programs by joining our e-list.

Website: www.tnpaustin.org

Socials: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

Email: info@tnpaustin.org

