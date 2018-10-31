I’m With Her Kicks off Cactus Cafe's 40th Anniversary Celebration, Feb. 24

Event: The Cactus Cafe presents I’m With Her, the band of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan – with opening guest Delle Sorelle – as part of its yearlong 40th anniversary celebration, which kicks off in February.

When: 8 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.) Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at CactusCafe.org.

Where: Hogg Memorial Auditorium (2300 Whitis Ave.).

Background: I’m With Her’s debut album, See You Around, released in February 2018, has earned praise as “willfully open-hearted” and “ethereal and purposeful” from NPR and The Guardian respectively.

Since their formation in 2014, I’m With Her has formed a family-like chemistry, garnering acclaim for their unique blend of instrumental interplay combined with their indelible harmonies, as the New York Times describes. The multi-Grammy-Award-winners have individually released nine solo efforts, co-founded two seminal bands (Nickel Creek and Crooked Still), and contributed to critically acclaimed albums from a host of esteemed artists.

Opening for I’m With Her will be duo Delle Sorelle, featuring sisters Phoebe Hunt and Stephanie Hunt.

