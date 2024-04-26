© 2024 KUT Public Media

UT Austin now says arrested student protesters will be allowed on campus for 'academic reasons'

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy,
Lauren McGaughy
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:24 PM CDT
Updated April 26, 2024 at 5:17 PM CDT
State troopers arrest protesters at UT Austin during a pro-Palestinian walkout and demonstration Wednesday.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
State troopers arrest protesters at UT Austin during a pro-Palestinian walkout and demonstration Wednesday.

Students and staff arrested at UT Austin this week will be allowed back on campus for "academic reasons," a university spokesperson said, reversing an earlier message.

The spokesperson, Brian Davis, had said students charged with trespassing during protests would not be allowed on campus. Two hours later, he said those affiliated with the university could come to take finals, study and teach classes.

People arrested at on-campus protests who have no connection to the university are still banned.

Davis told KUT the Office of the Dean of Students should be communicating this information directly to students. But Jumana Fakhreddine, a senior at UT Austin, said Friday afternoon she has received no communication from the university.

Fifty-seven people were arrested Wednesday during pro-Palestinian protests on the university campus. UT Austin said roughly half of those arrested were affiliated with the university.

That includes Fakhreddine, a 22-year-old pre-med student. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon, about 10 minutes after joining the protests. Fakhreddine said four to five officers lifted her off her feet and put her in zip-tie handcuffs.

UT Austin warned students before the protest that they could be disciplined for participating.

The charges against Fakhreddine were dropped and she was released from jail just after midnight Thursday. She saw a flyer circulated by the university that suggested she would not be allowed to return to campus. Earlier in the day Friday, Davis said the information on the flyer was accurate. He then later specified students could come to campus for "academic reasons."

Until a KUT reporter told Fakhreddine she could go to campus, she was unsure if she would be able to take her organic chemistry final next week. She doesn’t need the class to graduate, she said, but does need it to apply to medical school.

"This is such good news," she said. "Everyone has been freaking out about [whether they could take] finals."

This story has been updated.

Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is KUT's housing reporter. She focuses on affordable housing solutions, renters’ rights and the battles over zoning. Got a tip? Email her at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.
Lauren McGaughy
Lauren McGaughy is an investigative reporter and editor at The Texas Newsroom. Got a tip? Email her at lmcgaughy@kut.org. Follow her on X and Threads @lmcgaughy.
