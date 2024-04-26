UT Austin now says arrested student protesters will be allowed on campus for 'academic reasons'

Students and staff arrested at UT Austin this week will be allowed back on campus for "academic reasons," a university spokesperson said, reversing an earlier message.

The spokesperson, Brian Davis, had said students charged with trespassing during protests would not be allowed on campus. Two hours later, he said those affiliated with the university could come to take finals, study and teach classes.

People arrested at on-campus protests who have no connection to the university are still banned.

Davis told KUT the Office of the Dean of Students should be communicating this information directly to students. But Jumana Fakhreddine, a senior at UT Austin, said Friday afternoon she has received no communication from the university.

Fifty-seven people were arrested Wednesday during pro-Palestinian protests on the university campus. UT Austin said roughly half of those arrested were affiliated with the university.

That includes Fakhreddine, a 22-year-old pre-med student. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon, about 10 minutes after joining the protests. Fakhreddine said four to five officers lifted her off her feet and put her in zip-tie handcuffs.

UT Austin warned students before the protest that they could be disciplined for participating.

The charges against Fakhreddine were dropped and she was released from jail just after midnight Thursday. She saw a flyer circulated by the university that suggested she would not be allowed to return to campus. Earlier in the day Friday, Davis said the information on the flyer was accurate. He then later specified students could come to campus for "academic reasons."

Until a KUT reporter told Fakhreddine she could go to campus, she was unsure if she would be able to take her organic chemistry final next week. She doesn’t need the class to graduate, she said, but does need it to apply to medical school.

"This is such good news," she said. "Everyone has been freaking out about [whether they could take] finals."

This story has been updated.