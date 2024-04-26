© 2024 KUT Public Media

Tailgate with KUT and KUTX at the Texas vs. Kansas baseball game, May 18

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:03 PM CDT
Summer Nielson for KUT and KUTX
Batter up! The Texas Longhorns baseball team plays the Kansas Jayhawks at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at UFCU Disch Falk Field. KUT and KUTX will be tailgating in the grassy area between the baseball stadium and tennis center starting at 1 p.m.

Swing by for food and drinks, to pick up some cool swag, meet our staff and enter to win a prize pack. It’s free!

 

KUT & KUTX Tailgate before the Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawk Baseball Game

1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2024

UFCU Disch Falk Field (Tailgate will be in the grassy area between the baseball stadium and tennis center.

 

 

 
Erin Geisler
