Legislature OK'd Confederate Plaque At Texas Capitol And It Can OK Its Removal, Paxton Says

By Andy Jechow 22 minutes ago
  • A plaque honoring the Confederacy is located in the Texas state Capitol building.
    A plaque honoring the Confederacy is located in the Texas state Capitol building.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Who can remove a controversial plaque honoring the Confederacy in the Texas Capitol building? Attorney General Ken Paxton answered that question in an official opinion Wednesday, laying the decision primarily at the feet of the Legislature.

The plaque, which denies a primary role of slavery in the Civil War, was installed in the Capitol in 1959 and authorized by the state Legislature.

The State Preservation Board and the Texas Historical Commission also have the power to remove or relocate monuments or memorials like the plaque, the attorney general said. A court isn't likely to take the issue up, Paxton said.

The opinion was in response to a request from state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, who asked which officials or entities are authorized to remove the plaque.

Last year, state Rep. Eric Johnson called for the removal of the plaque, located near his office, and wrote a formal request to the preservation board. Johnson, D-Dallas, met with Gov. Greg Abbott, who promised the representative he would ask the board to look into the issue.

Johnson sent a letter Wednesday to Rod Welsh, the executive director of the preservation board, saying his Oct. 23, 2017 request for the removal of the plaque was still active.

He pointed to Paxton's opinion that a member of the Legislature needs to submit a request form to the preservation board in order for the removal process to begin. If the board decides to become involved, it would be up to the board or the curator of the Texas Capitol to make the final decision, Paxton said.

House Speaker Joe Straus echoed Johnson's request for the plaque to come down, referring to the denial of slavery's primary role in the war as "blatantly inaccurate."

In a statement Wednesday, Straus said the attorney general issued a "well-reasoned" opinion affirming that the preservation board has the right to remove plaques from the Capitol.

“I agree with the Attorney General’s determination and, as a member of the State Preservation Board, I remain ready to remove the blatantly inaccurate Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque. There’s no need to delay this,” Straus said.

Tags: 
State Capitol
Confederacy
Capitol
Confederate Symbols

Related Content

Austin School Board, Communities Clash Over New Names For Schools Linked To Confederacy

By Claire McInerny Nov 19, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will vote next Monday on what to re-name four schools currently named after members of the Confederacy. The board will decide between honoring the schools’ wishes, which in some cases means no name change, or choosing entirely new names.

Some Argue Proposed New Names For Austin Schools Don't Leave Confederacy Behind

By Oct 9, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Despite momentum earlier this year to rid Austin Independent School District properties of links to the Confederacy, the district's Board of Trustees is facing pushback over proposed new names.

Where Do Confederate Monuments Go After They Come Down?

By Aug 5, 2018

Van Turner has a secret: He knows the whereabouts of the controversial Confederate statues removed last year from two parks in Memphis, Tenn.

"They have to be kept in a secretive location," said Turner on a recent afternoon, standing in a park overlooking the Mississippi River where one of the statues — of Confederate President Jefferson Davis — once stood. "For fear of someone trying to go in and get them."

Speaker Joe Straus Calls For Removal Of Confederate Plaque From Capitol

By Joseph Leahy Sep 19, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus is calling for a plaque honoring the Confederacy in the state Capitol to come down.

In a letter to the State Preservation Board, the San Antonio Republican called the plaque, which denies the primary role of slavery in the Civil War, “blatantly inaccurate.”

House Democrat: Abbott Supports Removing Confederate Plaque From Texas Capitol

By Oct 27, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

A meeting between state Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds ended with the governor expressing a desire to move forward with the removal of a controversial plaque from inside the Capitol, Johnson told The Texas Tribune.