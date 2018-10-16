Marble Falls Orders Evacuations As Llano River Reaches Near-Historic Flooding

The Llano River has reached near-historic levels of flooding, leaving Llano, Gillespie and portions of Burnet counties under a flash flood warning until 3:30 this afternoon. Southern portions of Burnet County – including Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Granite Shoals – are also under warning until 3:30. Officials in Marble Falls have ordered evacuations in affected areas and have opened up shelters for residents.

If you have not evacuated, do so immediately... Live Oak, Lakeshore Drive, Pecan Circle, Backbone, Barrier Lane, Louise, Edith, So. Ave. J, 2147 W, including Waterside and RV Park. Shelters at Meadowlakes City Hall and the Marble Falls Middle School. — City of Marble Falls (@MarbleFalls_TX) October 16, 2018

Certain parts of the area have seen as many as 12 inches of rain in the past three days, and that sustained downpour pushed the Llano River to 30 feet above flood stage this morning. In Kingsland, floodwaters swept away a bridge across the Llano River on FM 2900.

Video of the RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland. pic.twitter.com/4HMc5zrFbA — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) October 16, 2018

The Lower Colorado River Authority has closed lakes Buchanan, LBJ, Inks and Travis as a result of flooding along the Colorado River, and is warning people within the Highland Lakes Watershed to "take action to protect people and property." LCRA has already opened floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams, and says it plans to open gates at Tom Miller and Mansfield dams today starting at noon.

In Austin, the city has closed Barton Springs Pool and the Barton Creek Greenbelt until further notice.

This morning, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is prepared to send resources to areas affected by flooding.

Forecasts suggest the sustained rains could continue over the next two days.