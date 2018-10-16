Marble Falls Orders Evacuations As Llano River Reaches Near-Historic Flooding

By 17 minutes ago
  • Flooding along the Llano River reached 30 feet above flood stage this morning, nearly breaking a record.
    Flooding along the Llano River reached 30 feet above flood stage this morning, nearly breaking a record.
    Courtesy of TxDOT

The Llano River has reached near-historic levels of flooding, leaving Llano, Gillespie and portions of Burnet counties under a flash flood warning until 3:30 this afternoon. Southern portions of Burnet County – including Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Granite Shoals – are also under warning until 3:30. Officials in Marble Falls have ordered evacuations in affected areas and have opened up shelters for residents.

Certain parts of the area have seen as many as 12 inches of rain in the past three days, and that sustained downpour pushed the Llano River to 30 feet above flood stage this morning. In Kingsland, floodwaters swept away a bridge across the Llano River on FM 2900.

The Lower Colorado River Authority has closed lakes Buchanan, LBJ, Inks and Travis as a result of flooding along the Colorado River, and is warning people within the Highland Lakes Watershed to "take action to protect people and property." LCRA has already opened floodgates at Wirtz and Starcke dams, and says it plans to open gates at Tom Miller and Mansfield dams today starting at noon.  

In Austin, the city has closed Barton Springs Pool and the Barton Creek Greenbelt until further notice.

This morning, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is prepared to send resources to areas affected by flooding.

Forecasts suggest the sustained rains could continue over the next two days.

Tags: 
Flooding

Related Content

As Flood Risk Increases, Austin Will Revisit Its Floodplain Building Rules

By 21 hours ago
A flood camera helps monitor conditions along the Colorado River in River Hills.
Eddie Gaspar for KUT

After a new study showed thousands of additional homes were at risk of flooding in Austin, the city is preparing to revamp rules on building within a floodplain.

The study, known as Atlas 14, revised the city's understanding of historical rainfall data, adding 3,000 properties to the city's 100-year floodplain – which impacts everything from what people pay for insurance to how they can build homes.

Austin Spent Millions Taking Them Out Of The Floodplain. A New Map Puts Them Back In.

By Sep 26, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A massive update to Austin’s floodplain map shows about 3,000 properties are at higher risk of flooding than previously thought. 

A Massive Change In Austin's Flood Map Says Thousands More Homes Are At High Risk

By Sep 21, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Around 3,000 more Austin properties will find themselves in high-risk floodplains thanks to a new National Weather Service study called Atlas 14. Those new flood designations could impact everything from what you pay for insurance to how you build your home.