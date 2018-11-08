Music Management Group BMI To Open Office In Austin

  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Broadcast Music Inc. will be opening an office in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott and the music rights management group announced Thursday.

"Today we are proud to announce that BMI’s support of Texas songwriters, composers and music publishers will become even more Texas-focused,” Abbott said in a statement. "This capital investment expansion represents a real commitment to continue Texas' rise as a music industry business center."

BMI officials said they will be working directly with musicians and artists to help them "get a leg up from making a living from their career."

"Creative people have been drawn to Austin forever," said Jody Williams, BMI's vice president, creative. "It's the merge of all of the influences that have settled in Central Texas, and that makes for really incredible culture and really incredible music that sounds like Texas."

Williams, who is based in Nashville, will be working directly with an Austin-based team.

The new office, BMI's first in more than 20 years, will be located either in the Business District or near South Congress. It's expected to open by March, around South by Southwest.

Williams said he's excited about waving "the BMI flag in Austin."

"What we have found is that it’s really time for us to do this," he said. "We’re spending so much time down there [in Austin] anyway. It just makes sense to have some boots on the ground.”

Austin Music
BMI

