The Psychology Of Gaslighting

We might feel like we've been duped when we believe a lie someone has told us, and we may want to crawl in a hole when we share "fake news" on Facebook. But in actuality, we have evolved to trust rather than question, which is why our tendency toward credulity is easily taken advantage of.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of what is known as "gaslighting" and how to put checks in place so you are less susceptible to being taken for a ride.


Two Guys On Your Head

The Psychology Of Reinvention

By Sep 27, 2018

When and why do we take risks? What goes into the process of remaking yourself at any age or stage of life? What is the role of grief when we talk about reinvention?

These are some of the questions we discussed with Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke at a recent Views and Brews at The Cactus Cafe.

On this episode of Two Guys on Your Head we hear just a little bit from that conversation about reinvention.


How We Learn Language

By Sep 25, 2018

Can you remember what it was like for you to learn your native language?  Probably not, but why is that?

As humans, we begin learning to speak during the earliest stages of our lives, in infancy. Most people don’t have many accessible memories from this period of development. How do we do that?

If we can learn a language as infants, why is it so difficult to learn a second language later in life?

On this week’s episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Art Markman and Bob Duke explore how we learn a language.


Why Anger Isn't The Best Motivator

By Sep 14, 2018

Anger can create energy, it can be contagious and it can also motivate you to act. But if you want to get people to think and work together to create change, it's not the emotion you're looking for.

On this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of weaponizing anger.

How Our Brains Process Time (Rebroadcast)

By Sep 12, 2018

Time flies when you're having fun, the old saying goes. But how can time – maybe the most fundamental concept of the universe – feel different under different conditions?

On this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman, and Dr. Bob Duke – break down the factors influencing our perception of time.


How To Deal With Jerks

By Jul 30, 2018

This week, the Two Guys On Your Head, Dr. Art Markman, and Dr. Bob Duke, will toss around the topic of jerks – and provide some insightful, doctor-prescribed strategies for handling difficult people in our lives.