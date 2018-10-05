The Psychology Of Gaslighting

We might feel like we've been duped when we believe a lie someone has told us, and we may want to crawl in a hole when we share "fake news" on Facebook. But in actuality, we have evolved to trust rather than question, which is why our tendency toward credulity is easily taken advantage of.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of what is known as "gaslighting" and how to put checks in place so you are less susceptible to being taken for a ride.