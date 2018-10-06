WATCH LIVE: Final Senate Vote On Kavanaugh Nomination Expected Saturday

  • Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27. The Senate is expected to take a final vote on his nomination Saturday.
The Senate is expected to vote Saturday on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and — barring a major unforeseen development — in all likelihood, he will be confirmed by the narrowest of margins.

In a tweet Saturday morning, President Trump suggested the final vote will happen in the afternoon or early evening, adding that the day is a "Big day for America!"

Friday, after the nomination cleared a key procedural hurdle with a 51-49 vote, two previously undecided senators, Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced they would support Kavanaugh. That support all but assures Republicans of the votes they need to push the controversial nomination across the finish line.

If the vote goes as expected, Kavanaugh will become President Trump's second appointment to the Supreme Court, creating a conservative 5-4 majority on the nation's highest court for years to come.

