President Trump's First 100 Days, In Photos

When Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, he started forcefully laying out a plan for his first 100 days that included full repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, suspension of immigration from specific majority-Muslim countries and the lifting of "roadblocks" to let "infrastructure projects like the Keystone Pipeline move forward."

"I've asked my transition team to develop a list of executive actions we can take on Day 1 to restore our laws and bring back our jobs," Trump said in November. "It's about time."

The administration touted higher numbers of laws signed into effect and executive orders than previous administrations, and it successfully appointed a Supreme Court justice to fill Antonin Scalia's vacant seat. However, Trump struggled through challenges to several of his cabinet appointees, questions about his personal conflicts of interest, several stumbles from his press secretary, and an ongoing investigation into Russia's potential interference in the November election.

Republicans hoped he would bring unity to the party, but even with a majority in Congress, they narrowly managed to delay a government shutdown on Friday, and only until May 5.

"I think the president is learning that the all-powerful position of the presidency is not the end-all," said Rep. Joe Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

As the 100 day marker passes this weekend, here is a look at some of the major events that have transpired in the White House and on Capitol Hill.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Republicans clap after Congress completes the tally of Electoral College votes, officially electing Donald Trump as President on Jan. 6.

/ Gabriella Demczuk The end of the 114th United States Congress (left) and the start of the 115th United States Congress (right).

/ Gabriella Demczuk Then Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., before speaking on repealing Obamacare, right, during the weekly House GOP meeting.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Ret. Gen. James Mattis, Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, spoke to senate on Jan. 12, testifying that Russia was a major threat to the U.S. "I'm all for engagement," Mattis said, "but we also have to recognize reality in terms of what Russia is up to."

/ Gabriella Demczuk CIA Director nominee Mike Pompeo broke with the president-elect, opposing waterboarding as a form of torture. In his hearing on Jan. 12, Pompeo also said he had confidence in the current U.S. intelligence program and said he agreed with their findings that Russia had tried to interfere in the elections.

/ Gabriella Demczuk A view of the Washington Monument during the 2017 March For Life on Jan. 28. Thousands of people flocked to the National Mall for the anti-abortion rights rally, which has been an annual event for more than 40 years.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Detained travelers are released amid cheers at Dulles International Airport in Sterling, Va., on Jan. 28. Trump's executive order on immigration — which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. — sparked protests in airports and public spaces across the country.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted planned votes on Jan. 31 to advance the nominations of two Trump Cabinet nominees: Georgia Rep. Tom Price to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin.

/ Gabriella Demczuk First Lady Melania Trump visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Sarah Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Feb. 15.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of the House Intelligence committee, speak to the media on March 15 about the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Democratic female representatives, right, wore white, a symbol of the early suffragettes, at Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks with his aides before the Senate Judiciary committee hearing to consider nomination of Rod Rosenstein to deputy Attorney General and Rachel L. Brand to associate Attorney General on March 7.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks on the Affordable Health Care Act during a press conference at the Capitol on March 9. "This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare. The time is here; the time is now. This is the moment," said Ryan.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services, speaks alongside other Republican representatives at a press conference on the American Health Care Act on March 17. Republicans were unsuccessful in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, though they continue to push changes to it.

/ Gabriella Demczuk On April 3, Senate Democrats voted against ending debate on Gorsuch's nomination on a near party-line vote, leaving Republicans shy the 60-vote hurdle required by Senate rules to move on to a final confirmation vote. So Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used the power of his position to change the rules of the Senate — to lower that threshold to end debate from 60 to 51 votes.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Chairman Chuck Grassley, left, and fellow Republican Senate Judiciary members speaks on April 3 on the vote to move the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Senate floor. The Supreme Court building, center, is seen from the wing of the Senate while Senators vote Judge Gorsuch on April 7. Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath for Judge Gorsuch on April 10.

/ Gabriella Demczuk for The New York Times President Trump signs executive orders on tax reform alongside Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., at the Treasury Department April 21.

/ Gabriella Demczuk Chief strategist Steve Bannon was removed from his role on the National Security Council months after he was elevated to the position. Ivanka Trump became an unpaid government employee in March. Press Secretary Sean Spicer made an ill-conceived reference to Hitler in April. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway raised ethics concerns in March when she endorsed Ivanka Trump's clothing line.

Gabriella Demczuk is a freelance photojournalist based in Washington, D.C. She covers politics for the New York Times, CNN and NPR.

