© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Wehn Wrods Get Rearearngd

By Will Shortz
Published July 16, 2017 at 7:03 AM CDT
Sunday Puzzle.
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you a 4-letter word and a 5-letter word. Rearrange the letters in each one to make two opposites.

For example: POST TARTS --> STOP & START
1. SLOT FONDU
2. LUDO QUITE
3. ROVE NUDER
4. DINK LUCRE
5. TALE RELAY
6. VASE PENDS
7. SKIN ALOFT
8. FILE HATED

Last week's challenge: Take a certain 7-letter word. Remove the first letter and you get a 6-letter synonym of that word. And the letter you removed is an abbreviation for the opposite of both words. What words are these?

Answer: Factual - F = actual

Winner: Patricia Wheeler of Orlando, Fla.

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from a listener named Dave, who's from the city and state that's the answer to this puzzle. Name a U.S. city and its state — 12 letters altogether. Change two letters in the state's name. The result will be the two-word title of a classic novel. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz