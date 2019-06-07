© 2020 KUT

Dr. John: In Memoriam Playlist

By Lauren Onkey
Published June 7, 2019 at 5:45 AM CDT
Dr. John performs in London in 2012.
Mac Rebennack, better known as Dr. John, made records for more than 60 years. He died Thursday. He started on guitar, but he made his mark as a piano player, traditional and bold enough to take his place in the pantheon of New Orleans giants like Professor Longhair and Allen Toussaint. His sprawling catalogue includes the psychedelic funk made as Night Tripper, Mardi Gras Indian music, jazz standards and show tunes. He was an original, but he's always acknowledged his heroes. We mourn his passing, but he'd want us to have fun with this music. If you can't see the playlist, click here.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lauren Onkey
Lauren Onkey is the Senior Director of NPR Music in Washington, DC. In this role, she leads NPR Music's team of journalists, critics, video, and podcast makers, and works with NPR's newsroom and robust Member station network to expand the impact of NPR Music and continue positioning public radio as an essential force in music.
