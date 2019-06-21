Willie Nelson On Cowboys, 'Crazy' and CBD-Infused Coffee

It's been about a year since World Cafecaught up with Willie Nelson, and he's been busy! Willie just released his latest album called Ride Me Back Home, made with his producer-collaborator Buddy Cannon. In February, Willie won a Grammy Award for his Frank Sinatra tribute album My Way. And he's recently expanded his health-and-wellness brand Willie's Remedy to include new CBD-infused coffee.

In this session, Willie told stories about some new songs and some classics, including "Crazy." He reminisced about hanging in Amsterdam with Snoop Dogg, visiting The White House with President Carter and meeting his wife, Annie, on the set of a movie he was shooting with his fellow Highwaymen. We also got to meet some of Willie's crew backstage before the show, including "Tunin'" Tom Hawkins who takes care of Willie's famous guitar, Trigger, on the road.

