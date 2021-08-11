© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why It's So Tough To Get Millions Of People On Board With COVID-19 Precautions

KUT 90.5 | By Caroline Covington,
Laura RiceAlexandra HartShelly Brisbin
Published August 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT
A sign outside a store on South Congress Avenue in Austin, TX reading "Masks: Preferred" as the efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations continue amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Travis County on July 21, 2021.
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
/
A sign outside a store on South Congress Avenue in Austin, TX reading "Masks: Preferred" as the efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations continue amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Travis County on July 21, 2021.

From Texas Standard:

In a state where elected leaders put a premium on personal freedom and responsibility, getting individuals to do something for the public good, like wearing a mask or getting vaccinated against COVID-19 may be a tougher sell.

Michael Mackert is director of the University of Texas Center for Health Communication. He told Texas Standard it's hard to generalize about public impressions of an issue as big as taking precautions against COVID.

"The U.S. Is made up of hundreds of millions of individuals," Mackert said. "The first thing we talk about in our health communication work is, there is just no message that's going to work on everyone."

Mackert says motivational factors vary widely, and communication about health should address those differences. Someone who is motivated by protecting themselves and family members may be less open to messages about getting vaccinated to protect others in the community. Others may respond best to messages that emphasize keeping vulnerable populations safe, or returning the economy to normal by making it possible to safely reopen businesses.

Mackert says politicians and other leaders want to provide definitive information, but that can be challenging as what we know about COVID-19 changes over time.

"The empathy – and acknowledging what we don't know is really important, because it does make it easier to then update things as we go," he said.

The length and depth of the pandemic has also taken a toll on peoples' ability to listen and accept health guidance, Mackert says. Understanding that, and adjusting messages accordingly, is important to successful communication.

"COVID fatigue is real," he said.

Mackert wants health communicators to stay focused on what's important, and what will motivate the most people, especially when it comes to returning to school. But, he emphasizes, messaging alone can't fix public health problems.

"Sometimes we have a policy problem that is in need of a policy solution," Mackert said.

Tags

Texas StandardCOVID-19
Caroline Covington
Caroline Covington is Texas Standard's digital producer/reporter. She joined the team full time after finishing her master's in journalism at the UT J-School. She specializes in mental health reporting, and has a growing interest in data visualization. Before Texas Standard, Caroline was a freelancer for public radio, digital news outlets and podcasts, and produced a podcast pilot for Audible. Prior to journalism, she wrote and edited for marketing teams in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. She has a bachelor's in biology from UC Santa Barbara and a master's in French Studies from NYU.
See stories by Caroline Covington
Laura Rice
Laura first joined the KUT team in April 2012. She now works for the statewide program Texas Standard as a reporter and producer. Laura came to KUT from the world of television news. She has worn many different hats as an anchor, reporter and producer at TV stations in Austin, Amarillo and Toledo, OH. Laura is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, a triathlete and enjoys travel, film and a good beer. She enjoys spending time with her husband and pets.
See stories by Laura Rice
Alexandra Hart
See stories by Alexandra Hart
Shelly Brisbin
See stories by Shelly Brisbin