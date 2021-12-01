© 2021 KUT

Get Involved spotlight: Sammy's House

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published December 1, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST
The Sammy's House logo
Sammy's House

From Sammy's House, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

What is Sammy’s House? 

Sammy’s House is a nonprofit organization in Austin, Texas with a vision to bridge the gaps in services for children and young adults who are medically fragile and/or developmentally delayed. Sammy’s House operates an award-winning, 4-Star Texas Rising Star/Texas School Ready (highest level of accreditation) child development center that provides unique and specialized care to a vulnerable population of children. Sammy’s House offers an innovative, family-driven, learning model that is multi-disciplinary in its approach by combining therapy, medical care, targeted educational goals, and care designed to help children reach their potential. Our support programs include weekend respite program, after-school care, a young adult work-readiness program, and an adaptive summer camp for youth and teens.

Our agency’s mission is to:

  • Provide affordable, high-quality childcare and educational services to children and young adults with and without special needs in Austin and the surrounding area;
  • Provide family support through collaborative educational services addressing issues relevant to child-rearing, respite care, and referrals to appropriate agencies for additional services; and,
  • Strengthen public awareness and acceptance in the community on the values of diversity while providing fair opportunities in efforts to abate inequities within our society.

Volunteer Needs: 

Urgent Needs: 

Winter Wonderland volunteers to assist with an upcoming winter festival on December 4th from 11am-3pm.

Recurring Needs: 

On-going volunteers to assist with building maintenance, educational preparation and set up for the classrooms, cleanings, and yard maintenance.

More about volunteering: 

Sammy’s House can accommodate volunteer groups ranging from 1-180 people. Whether you’re looking to volunteer individually, as a small group, or heading a large corporate volunteer day, we will provide you and/or your team with a meaningful volunteer experience that will make a tangible difference in the lives of the children and families of our community.

How to volunteer: 

If you’re interested in volunteering, please email m.law@sammyshouse.org

Ways to Give: 

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sammyshouseaustin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sammyshouseatx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFNbghpBN-VahSP7mNBjBQ

