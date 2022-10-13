© 2022 KUT Public Media

Politics

Trump's 'state of mind' and more Jan. 6 evidence will be under scrutiny today

NPR
Published October 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
People sitting with a screen projected behind
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images North America
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol meets for a hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The House Jan. 6 committee meets at 1 p.m. ET in what could be the final hearing about its U.S. Capitol insurrection investigation. Over eight hearings in the summer, the Democrat-led committee laid out its case that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the 2020 election fraud conspiracy that ultimately led to the deadly riot at the Capitol.

Get caught up:

  • New evidence: The committee is expected show new Jan. 6 evidence — but with no live witnesses and no particular topic of focus as its other hearings have. "This one is going to look a little bit different," a select committee aide said.
  • Rewind to July: The panel last met publicly in July, when it focused on the 187 minutes Trump went dark during the riot. Recap that hearing and revisit key moments since the series started in early June
  • Key moments: Revisit some of the revelations from the past 8 blockbuster hearings.

Check NPR for live updates on the hearing.

Tags
Politics Donald TrumpPoliticsU.S. CapitolJanuary 6 insurrection