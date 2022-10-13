Trump's 'state of mind' and more Jan. 6 evidence will be under scrutiny today

The House Jan. 6 committee meets at 1 p.m. ET in what could be the final hearing about its U.S. Capitol insurrection investigation. Over eight hearings in the summer, the Democrat-led committee laid out its case that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the 2020 election fraud conspiracy that ultimately led to the deadly riot at the Capitol.

New evidence: The committee is expected show new Jan. 6 evidence — but with no live witnesses and no particular topic of focus as its other hearings have. "This one is going to look a little bit different," a select committee aide said.

The committee is expected show new Jan. 6 evidence — but with no live witnesses and no particular topic of focus as its other hearings have. "This one is going to look a little bit different," a select committee aide said.

The panel last met publicly in July, when it focused on the 187 minutes Trump went dark during the riot.



