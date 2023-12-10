KUT Considers is an occasional live discussion and exploration of topics and issues that are important to Austin. Events are recorded and later air on KUT News.
A look at the 88th Texas Legislature
The Texas Legislature was set to wrap up its 88th session in May. Texas Standard managing producer Laura Rice and Sergio Martínez-Beltrán discuss what are the final steps leading up to Sine Die - the last day of the session in May.
This event was taped at the Loren at Lady Bird Lake Hotel on April 25, 2023.