KUT Considers
KUT Considers is an occasional live discussion and exploration of topics and issues that are important to Austin. Events are recorded and later air on KUT News.

A look at the 88th Texas Legislature

KUT 90.5 | By Laura Rice,
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published December 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
AUSTIN, TX. July 11, 2018. The Texas State Capitol building in downtown Austin. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT
AUSTIN, TX. July 11, 2018. The Texas State Capitol building in downtown Austin. Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT

The Texas Legislature was set to wrap up its 88th session in May. Texas Standard managing producer Laura Rice and Sergio Martínez-Beltrán discuss what are the final steps leading up to Sine Die - the last day of the session in May.

This event was taped at the Loren at Lady Bird Lake Hotel on April 25, 2023.
