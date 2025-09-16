© 2025 KUT Public Media

In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The National Urban League ‘State of Black America’ Report

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 16, 2025 at 10:04 AM CDT
Three individuals sit on a stage for a panel discussion with a moderator standing to their left.
The National Urban League Conference held their annual ‘State of Black America’ report in Cleveland in July, 2025.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlight of the National Urban League ‘State of Black America’ report with Kimberlé W. Crenshaw, cofounder and executive director, The African American Policy Forum; Maya Wiley, president/CEO, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; and Melanie Campbell, president/CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

In the 49th edition of the State of Black America, the report issues a clear and urgent warning: Our democracy, civil rights, and hard-won progress are under attack. The report does not simply document these threats. It highlights the growing resistance. Across courtrooms, classrooms, boardrooms, and statehouses, a new generation of leaders is rising to defend our rights and reimagine an inclusive future.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
