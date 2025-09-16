On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlight of the National Urban League ‘State of Black America’ report with Kimberlé W. Crenshaw, cofounder and executive director, The African American Policy Forum; Maya Wiley, president/CEO, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; and Melanie Campbell, president/CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

In the 49th edition of the State of Black America, the report issues a clear and urgent warning: Our democracy, civil rights, and hard-won progress are under attack. The report does not simply document these threats. It highlights the growing resistance. Across courtrooms, classrooms, boardrooms, and statehouses, a new generation of leaders is rising to defend our rights and reimagine an inclusive future.

