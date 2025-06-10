The National Urban League with President and CEO Marc H. Morial

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

In 2024, the National Urban League held its annual conference in New Orleans – the conference focused on civil rights, urban advocacy, and issues impacting communities served by the Urban League network. It served as a platform for policymakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs to network, exchange ideas, and strategize for justice. Also, the conference featured business panels, an expo, and a career fair with over 100 global companies.