© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

The National Urban League with President and CEO Marc H. Morial

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:58 AM CDT
A headshot of Marc H. Morial smiling
Marc H. Morial
Marc H. Morial served as Mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002 as the city's youngest Mayor.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Marc H. Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League.

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

In 2024, the National Urban League held its annual conference in New Orleans – the conference focused on civil rights, urban advocacy, and issues impacting communities served by the Urban League network. It served as a platform for policymakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs to network, exchange ideas, and strategize for justice. Also, the conference featured business panels, an expo, and a career fair with over 100 global companies.
Tags
Life & Arts Marc H. MorialIn Black AmericaCivil RightsJohn Hanson
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content