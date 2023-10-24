© 2023 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The National Urban League discussion with four African-American mayors

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
In Black America

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from a conversation between the African American mayors of the nation’s four largest cities and National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial.

Mayors Sylvester Turner of Houston, Eric Adams of New York City, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Brandon Johnson of Chicago discussed the state of emergency for civil and human rights and the ongoing attacks on democracy.

Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content