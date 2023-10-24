The National Urban League discussion with four African-American mayors
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from a conversation between the African American mayors of the nation’s four largest cities and National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial.
Mayors Sylvester Turner of Houston, Eric Adams of New York City, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Brandon Johnson of Chicago discussed the state of emergency for civil and human rights and the ongoing attacks on democracy.