A conversation with Judson W. Robinson, III, president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League

Courtesy of Judson W. Robinson III Judson W. Robinson III is a third-generation Houstonian and has been the president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League since 2008.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Judson W. Robinson, III, president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League.

This past summer, the Houston Area Urban League hosted the 2023 National Urban League Conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The NUL Conference return to Houston was a timely and valuable complement to HAUL’s mission of enabling African American Houstonians and other marginalized communities to secure economic self-reliance, parity and political power.

Robinson talks about the national organization, how the Houston affiliate has provided services to economically disadvantaged areas in Houston, why he accepted the challenge to lead the affiliate and being a third-generation Houstonian.

