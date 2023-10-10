© 2023 KUT Public Media

A conversation with Judson W. Robinson, III, president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT
In Black America

Judson W. Robinson III is a third-generation Houstonian and has been the president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League since 2008.
Courtesy of Judson W. Robinson III
Judson W. Robinson III is a third-generation Houstonian and has been the president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League since 2008.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Judson W. Robinson, III, president and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League.

This past summer, the Houston Area Urban League hosted the 2023 National Urban League Conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The NUL Conference return to Houston was a timely and valuable complement to HAUL’s mission of enabling African American Houstonians and other marginalized communities to secure economic self-reliance, parity and political power.

Robinson talks about the national organization, how the Houston affiliate has provided services to economically disadvantaged areas in Houston, why he accepted the challenge to lead the affiliate and being a third-generation Houstonian.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
