'Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band' with Carmen Fields, Part 2

Courtesy of Carmen Fields Carmen Fields and her father, Ernie Fields.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Carmen Fields, Emmy Award–winning broadcast news journalist and author of Going Back To T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band.

As a child growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fields heard her father tell stories about life on the road touring with his 17-piece orchestra in the 1920s, '30s and '40s. In the mid-1980s she decided to record those memories from her father.

Fields talks about her father having a top ten hit, appearing on the American Bandstand TV program, having her brother carry on their father's legacy and why it was important to tell his story.