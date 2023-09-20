© 2023 KUT Public Media

'Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band' with Carmen Fields, Part 2

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
In Black America
Carmen Fields and her father Ernie Fields.
A photograph of a photo of Carmen Fields and her father, Ernie Fields, at a dinner table and smiling for the camera.
Courtesy of Carmen Fields
Carmen Fields and her father, Ernie Fields.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes his conversation with Carmen Fields, Emmy Award–winning broadcast news journalist and author of Going Back To T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band.

As a child growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Fields heard her father tell stories about life on the road touring with his 17-piece orchestra in the 1920s, '30s and '40s. In the mid-1980s she decided to record those memories from her father.

Fields talks about her father having a top ten hit, appearing on the American Bandstand TV program, having her brother carry on their father's legacy and why it was important to tell his story.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
