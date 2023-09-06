A conversation with Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush, great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington

Hand-out/Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush / Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush, Author, Speaker, Educator, and Great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush, author, speaker, educator, and great-granddaughter of former slave turned famous educator, and founder of Tuskegee University — Booker T. Washington.

Despite being a direct descendant of Washington, Rush wasn’t born with a silver spoon in her mouth — quite the contrary, she and her brother James were raised on a rough side of Oakland, Calif., by a single mother who never mentioned their famous relative.

Rush talks about growing up in Oakland, being a teenage mother, discovering her family legacy, being an educator, and the Booker T. Washington Empowerment Network.