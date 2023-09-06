© 2023 KUT Public Media

A conversation with Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush, great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington

Published September 6, 2023
In Black America

Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush, Author, Speaker, Educator, and Great-granddaughter of Booker T. Washington

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Sarah Washington O'Neal Rush, author, speaker, educator, and great-granddaughter of former slave turned famous educator, and founder of Tuskegee University — Booker T. Washington.

Despite being a direct descendant of Washington, Rush wasn’t born with a silver spoon in her mouth — quite the contrary, she and her brother James were raised on a rough side of Oakland, Calif., by a single mother who never mentioned their famous relative.

Rush talks about growing up in Oakland, being a teenage mother, discovering her family legacy, being an educator, and the Booker T. Washington Empowerment Network.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
