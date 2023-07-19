A Conversation with Olympian Dr. Tommie Smith

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. present’s part one of a two-part discussion with Dr. Tommie Smith, Olympian, civil rights activist, and co- author of 'Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice.’

In 1968, at the 19th Olympiad held in Mexico City – Smith and John Carlos made a silent gesture regarding the abuse of human rights around the world and civil rights here in America. Smith and Carlos won the gold and silver medals, respectively, for the 200- meter dash. Receiving their medals on the podium - wearing black socks and no shoes - they raised their fists and froze a moment in time that will forever be remembered as a powerful day of protest.

Smith talks about growing up in rural Texas, moving to California, becoming a stellar athlete, attending San Jose State University, what led to the Olympic protest and racial injustice in America.