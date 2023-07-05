© 2023 KUT Public Media

Life & Arts

Remembering the life and legacy of the late Phyllis Hyman

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Phyllis Hyman.

Hyman began her career as a jazz-influenced singer and gradually moved into urban contemporary ballads and dance songs. She was born Phyllis Linda Hyman on July 6, 1949, in Philadelphia, and raised in Pittsburgh. She was the oldest of seven siblings. She won a scholarship to music school and then began her professional career with the group New Direction in 1971.

Hyman died on June 30, 1995. She was 45.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
