Remembering the life and legacy of the late Phyllis Hyman

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the late Phyllis Hyman.

Hyman began her career as a jazz-influenced singer and gradually moved into urban contemporary ballads and dance songs. She was born Phyllis Linda Hyman on July 6, 1949, in Philadelphia, and raised in Pittsburgh. She was the oldest of seven siblings. She won a scholarship to music school and then began her professional career with the group New Direction in 1971.

Hyman died on June 30, 1995. She was 45.