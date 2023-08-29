A conversation with noted actor Glynn Turman

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Glynn Turman, Emmy and NAACP winning actor, writer, director, and producer.

Turman is coming off an incredible last year with buzz-worthy performances in ABC’s “Women of the Movement,” Paramount’s Super Bowl romp 80 FOR BRADY, and his award-winning appearance on OWN’s “Queen Sugar.” The New York City-born actor enjoyed his first real taste of acting success as a young teenager, originating the role of Travis Younger on Broadway in the landmark play "A Raisin in the Sun" opposite Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

Turman talks about becoming an actor, moving to Los Angeles, the iconic roles he has had, Aretha Franklin and his documentary.