Life & Arts

A conversation with noted actor Glynn Turman

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
A photo of Glynn Turman against a light grey background. He is sitting backwards in a silver chair and wearing a black button up, tipping a black cowboy hat.
Courtesy of Glynn Turman
Glynn Turman is an NAACP Award-winning actor, writer and director who has had landmark roles in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway, various television programs, Cooley High, and more.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Glynn Turman, Emmy and NAACP winning actor, writer, director, and producer.

Turman is coming off an incredible last year with buzz-worthy performances in ABC’s “Women of the Movement,” Paramount’s Super Bowl romp 80 FOR BRADY, and his award-winning appearance on OWN’s “Queen Sugar.” The New York City-born actor enjoyed his first real taste of acting success as a young teenager, originating the role of Travis Younger on Broadway in the landmark play "A Raisin in the Sun" opposite Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

Turman talks about becoming an actor, moving to Los Angeles, the iconic roles he has had, Aretha Franklin and his documentary.

Tags
Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
