Finding a sense of 'Belonging' with Michelle Miller

Courtesy of Michelle Miller Michelle Miller has been with CBS News for nearly 20 years.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michelle Miller, national correspondent for CBS News, co-host of CBS Saturday Morning and author of “Belonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Loss and Love.”

One would not believe that an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist would feel "abandon" — but that was just the case for Miller as a child growing up in South Central Los Angeles. She would later learn that her father, the late Dr. Ross Miller, had an extramarital affair with Miller’s mother, a hospital worker.

Miller talks about her journey to a stronger idea of herself, the motivation behind the memoir, attending a HBCU, becoming a journalist, why telling her story is important and being the first lady of the National Urban League.