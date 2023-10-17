© 2023 KUT Public Media

Finding a sense of 'Belonging' with Michelle Miller

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT
In Black America

Michelle Miller is smiling at a front-facing camera, arms crossed in front of her. She is in a blue top and sitting down at a table.
Courtesy of Michelle Miller
Michelle Miller has been with CBS News for nearly 20 years.

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Michelle Miller, national correspondent for CBS News, co-host of CBS Saturday Morning and author ofBelonging: A Daughter’s Search for Identity Through Loss and Love.”

One would not believe that an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist would feel "abandon" — but that was just the case for Miller as a child growing up in South Central Los Angeles. She would later learn that her father, the late Dr. Ross Miller, had an extramarital affair with Miller’s mother, a hospital worker.

Miller talks about her journey to a stronger idea of herself, the motivation behind the memoir, attending a HBCU, becoming a journalist, why telling her story is important and being the first lady of the National Urban League.

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
