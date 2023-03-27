© 2023 KUT Public Media

Say goodbye to free parking lots at Zilker

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
People sit on blankets on the grass, next to bikes
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
In May, the cost to park in lots at Zilker Park is going up.

The city is adding more pay stations to parking lots in Zilker Park to address congestion and parking challenges.

The new stations — in lots near Stratford Drive, north of the botanical garden, and Azie Morton Road, south of Barton Springs Pool — will be activated May 1.

Officials say money from paid parking goes toward park improvements, including safety measures, lighting and electric vehicle stations.

Beginning May 1, the daily parking rate for all Zilker Park lots will increase from $5 to $7 for all day or partial days between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Early morning visitors (before 8 a.m.) won't need to pay.

The city will also run a seasonal weekend and holiday shuttle every 20 minutes, for free, from the One Texas Center parking garage to Zilker Park. It said the shuttle is expected to run Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

