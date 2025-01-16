Tickets for our next ATXplained Live on April 29 are on sale now!

© 2025 KUT Public Media

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:06 AM CST
Watch ATXplained stories come to life during the show April 29 at Bass Concert Hall.

ATXplained Live is back this April at the Bass Concert Hall.

Join us for brand new stories, told live on stage by some of your favorite KUT journalists, along with sound, images and some special guests.

If you've never been to ATXplained Live before, it's hard to describe. It's best if you just watch one of the rare videos of a story from a previous show.

But you've got to be there for the real experience. There's nothing like seeing these stories come to life in a room full of people connected by their curiosity about the city we live in.

So join us on April 29 at the Bass Concert Hall.

Get your tickets here.

And come early for the ATXpo on the plaza in front of the Bass — starting at 6 p.m. — with live music, local vendors and non-profits from around Austin.

Support for ATXplained Live comes from H-E-B and Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Have a question you'd like us to investigate? Ask it below!
Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT.
