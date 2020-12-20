Missing Austin Children Found After Amber Alert Issued

Update at 11:49 a.m.: The missing children were found unharmed at a hotel in Southwest Austin, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said in an email. The matter is now being handled civilly through Child Protective Services, the said.

Our original post continues:

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four children believed to have been abducted. The children, aged 2 through 10, were last seen in North Austin on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials say they believe the children are in "grave or immediate danger."

Cesar Giovanni Garcia, a 32-year-old Hispanic man, is being sought in connection with the alleged abduction. He's 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office says he has a tattoo on his chest that says “cidni” and one on his arm that says “My City.”

Garcia is believed to be driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 truck, with a Texas license plate number of NNM1622.

The missing children are:

Gabriella Garcia, 10. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and flowered sweatpants.

Julian Garcia, 7. He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian Garcia, 3. He weighs 40 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and were last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Giovanna Garcia, 2. She weighs 25 pounds. She have black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt.

If you have any information, call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-318-5669.