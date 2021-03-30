Two Former Williamson County Deputies Indicted In Javier Ambler Case

Two former Williamson County sheriff's deputies have been indicted by a Travis County grand jury. The deputies, James Johnson and Zachary Camden, were charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Javier Ambler.

Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man, died in deputies' custody in March 2019. He was chased by deputies for 22 minutes after a traffic violation. Deputies caught him and tasered him as he said he couldn't breathe. Ambler died shortly after.

The incident was filmed for the reality television show "Live PD," which had a contract with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

The bail for each man is set at $150,000. The court also set a prohibition on employment with law enforcement agencies or security companies for the two men.

“With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in a press release. “While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.