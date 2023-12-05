Austin ISD police officer wounded in shooting at Northeast High School

Northeast Early College High School spent much of the day under lockdown after an Austin ISD police officer was shot as he arrived to the campus Tuesday morning.

AISD Police Chief Wayne Sneed said the officer reported someone was shooting at him at 10:40 a.m. The officer was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. Sneed said the injured officer would be released from the hospital soon.

The school district said no arrests have been made.

In an 11:16 a.m. tweet, AISD had urged people to stay away from the campus. About half an hour later, the district said the campus was safe, but the school remained under lockdown.

At 12:45 p.m., AISD said the school would begin releasing students at the Delco Activity Center, located at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive, beginning around 2 p.m. The district says students are being taken by bus to the activity center.

Parents have been told to stay in their cars and bring some form of ID. The district said students who do not have a family member to pick them up will be taken home by bus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said he is praying for the officer's swift recovery, said the state has offered help to the local police agencies "working to ensure this dangerous criminal is caught and brought to justice."

The school is located just north of U.S. 290 East and east of Cameron Road in Northeast Austin.

KUT education reporter Becky Fogel contributed reporting to this story.