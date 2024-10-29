Student fatally stabbed at Manor Senior High School

A Manor ISD student was fatally stabbed Tuesday after an altercation at Manor Senior High School.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KUT News they were called out to the high school at 12:47 p.m. and unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate a teenaged victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The student who allegedly stabbed the other student is in police custody, Manor ISD said.

The district closed early Tuesday at Manor Senior High School and Manor Early College High School. School is canceled Wednesday, as well.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.