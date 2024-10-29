© 2024 KUT Public Media

Student fatally stabbed at Manor Senior High School

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:26 PM CDT
A Manor ISD school bus outside of Manor High School on the first day of classes on Aug. 16, 2022.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A Manor ISD school bus sits outside of Manor High School on the first day of classes on Aug. 16, 2022.

A Manor ISD student was fatally stabbed Tuesday after an altercation at Manor Senior High School.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KUT News they were called out to the high school at 12:47 p.m. and unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate a teenaged victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The student who allegedly stabbed the other student is in police custody, Manor ISD said.

The district closed early Tuesday at Manor Senior High School and Manor Early College High School. School is canceled Wednesday, as well.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is KUT's government accountability reporter. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
