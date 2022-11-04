High winds, hail and possible tornadoes could be coming to Austin this evening

High winds are expected to rip through much of the Austin area as soon as this afternoon, with the possibility of damaging hail and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says Travis and Williamson counties could see wind speeds in excess of 60 mph, along with hail and an isolated chance of tornadoes, between 4 and 9 p.m. Friday. The NWS says areas northeast of Austin and Georgetown face the highest risk for severe winds and possible tornadoes.

Forecasters say the risk for rain and flooding is low, but that severe thunderstorms will roll into the Austin area along the I-35 corridor around 5 p.m. and move eastward after 8 p.m.

The NWS says "an isolated tornado or two" is possible, though less likely. The service initially forecast a tornado risk for parts of Austin and Georgetown, but it revised its forecast, lowering the risk assessment for the Austin area from level 3 to level 2 out of a five-tier system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.