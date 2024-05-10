© 2024 KUT Public Media

Large hail and strong winds cause damage in San Marcos and the Hill Country

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published May 10, 2024 at 9:45 AM CDT
Someone holds four, golf ball-size hailstones in their hand after severe storms moved through the San Marcos area.
Courtesy of Tracey Lee Wallace
Large hail hit San Marcos Thursday night. In the Hill Country, photos show some hailstones reached more than 5 inches in size.

A severe storm pummeled a swath of Hays County with high winds and large hail more than 5 inches in diameter.

Local social media posts show damage to home and car windows from hail, as well as large trees knocked down by the storm. A storm chaser located west of Dripping Springs was hit by 4.2-inch hail — what some chasers call "gorilla hail," referring to particularly large hailstones.

San Marcos CISD announced it was operating on a 2-hour delay Friday to allow staff time to inspect school buildings for damage.

A tornado warning was triggered Thursday evening after weather radar showed strong rotation in the storm heading directly into downtown San Marcos. The warning expired at 8:45 p.m. as the threat of a tornado decreased.

This is a developing story. If you have photos of hail or storm damage, send them to us at news@KUT.org.
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News.
