Photos: 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Despite the clouds, Austinites gathered in spots throughout the city to watch the total solar eclipse, a once-in-a-lifetime event.
Marissa Monroy looks at the sky with her solar eclipse glasses at a watch party at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. (Patricia Lim / KUT News )
Jose Alvarado tries to take a photo of the eclipse with his phone at the Dealey Media Center on the UT Austin campus. (Deborah Cannon / KUT News)
A woman draws images of the eclipse at the Long Center. (Patricia Lim / KUT News)
A crowd of people gathered at south side of the UT Austin tower to watch the eclipse. (Lorianne Willett / KUT News)
People look toward the sky outside UT Austin's Dealey Media Center. (Deborah Cannon / KUT News)
A person at the Long Center rests on a ledge with a book over his head while waiting for the eclipse. (Patricia Lim / KUT News)
Crowds gathered to watch the total eclipse at the Dealey Media Center on the University of Texas campus. (Deborah Cannon / KUT News )
A sliver of the sun can be seen as the eclipse nears totality. (Julius Shieh / KUT News)
The day looked like night by the Littlefield Fountain on the UT Austin campus. (Lorianne Willett / KUT News )
The Austin sky went dark and the lights came on during the eclipse. (Patricia Lim / KUT News )
The total eclipse of the sun as seen from Kerrville, Texas. The Hill Country city was a prime viewing spot for the eclipse, in darkness for nearly 4 and a half minutes. (Michael Minasi / KUT News)
