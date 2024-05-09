Travis County judge to hear arguments over Central Health’s payments to Dell Medical School

A hearing is scheduled Thursday in a lawsuit that alleges Travis County’s taxing hospital district Central Health has improperly funded money to Dell Medical School since 2014.

Judge Amy Clark Meachum of Travis County’s 201st district court will hear arguments in Birch v. Travis County Healthcare District, which was filed by a group of local taxpayers in 2017.

At issue is a $35 million annual payment from Central Health to Dell Medical School at UT Austin, which was enabled by a ballot proposition approved by voters in 2012. The proposition raised taxes collected by Central Health, in part to help support the development of a new medical school “consistent with the mission of Central Health.”

The suit’s plaintiffs — Rebecca Birch, Richard Franklin III and Esther Govea — say that money has been used by Dell Medical School for things like education, research and administrative costs. Fred Lewis, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said that funds raised by a narrowly-designated, special-purpose district like Central Health should only be used to pay medical costs for poor residents.

“[Central Health’s] argument has to be that having a medical school is indispensable to serving poor people, and that's a pretty weak argument because there are a lot of hospital districts in Texas that serve poor people and do not have medical schools,” Lewis told KUT News.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers are asking Judge Meachum to order a halt to any spending that does not directly fund medical care for poor residents. They also want the judge to order Dell Medical School to keep detailed records in the future that show that Central Health funds were spent on the poor, Lewis said.

Central Health’s lawyers have filed a motion for dismissal. They argue that Dell Medical School’s spending is in line with Central Health’s mission, and is “necessary to expand the health care services Central Health is able to fund and improve outcomes for the patients it serves.” They also argue that the plaintiffs don’t have standing to sue government entities like Central Health.

“We are confident that the voter-approved annual payment to UT, as well as any other spending that the plaintiffs may challenge, complies with the Texas Constitution and is within Central Health’s statutory authority,” said Ted Burton, a communications officer for Central Health, in an emailed statement.

The hospital district’s finances garnered scrutiny during Travis County’s budget approval process last year, with critics questioning the hundreds of millions of dollars kept in Central Health’s contingency reserves fund. Central Health leaders said they planned to draw on the funds to add new clinics and direct care services intended to fill local gaps in care, part of the organization’s Healthcare Equity Plan. Travis County also ordered an independent performance audit of Central Health last spring, which has not yet been completed.

Birch v. Travis County Healthcare District is one of two high-profile lawsuits in which Central Health is currently involved. Central Health and partner hospital system Ascension Texas sued each other in early 2023, with each accusing the other of violating their obligations under an agreement for Ascension to serve uninsured and low-income residents at Dell Seton Medical Center.