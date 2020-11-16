-
The “beanbag" rounds law enforcement agencies call "less lethal” munitions can cause serious injuries and should not be used for crowd control, a group of…
Nearly a month after face masks were mandated and bars closed, Austin’s COVID-19 situation appears to be plateauing. New cases are down over the past week…
Lee esta historia en español. What questions do you have about health care disparities during the coronavirus pandemic? Dr. Jewel Mullen joined us for a…
Dell Medical School epidemiologist Darlene Bhavnani joined us Wednesday for a live conversation about what you can do to protect yourself from COVID-19.As…
Ava Karimi wanted to study medicine for as long as she can remember. But while growing up in Iran, she couldn’t because of her religion. “I actually…
We Are Blood collected plasma Wednesday from a third person who has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The plasma – the part of blood without…
Testing And Tracing Could Get Us Out Of Quarantine Someday. But What's Tracing? Here's How It Works.The first thing you should know about contact tracing is that it’s time-tested. It’s been around for a long time — one of the original weapons in the…
From Texas Standard:It might seem obvious to some that factors like housing quality, community safety and clean air matter to a person's health. A new…
The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation is donating $100 million to UT Austin to support students from lower-income families.The money, which will be granted…
Andrea Hernandez ended up in a McAllen hospital after a drunken driver hit the car she was in.“I basically got amnesia because of how hard I hit my head,”…